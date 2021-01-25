Accessibility links
The Future Of The Fashion Industry In A Pandemic : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Hello, sweatpants. With scaled-down Fashion Weeks, department stores hurting, and more and more people opting for loungewear rather than workplace attire... where does that leave the fashion business in 2021? Sam talks to Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, about how the very harsh reality of the pandemic has shifted an industry largely built on fantasy.

The Future Of Fashion

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Models walk the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in October 2020 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Models walk the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in October 2020 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.