Exploring The Human Voice : Fresh Air We talk with 'New Yorker' writer John Colapinto, author of 'This Is the Voice,' about how voices work, how they evolved in our prehistoric ancestors, how babies learn to vocalize words of their parents' languages so quickly, and what makes voices sexy or authoritative. Colapinto's own vocal injury led him to explore this subject.



Also, we remember legendary broadcaster Larry King. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1982.