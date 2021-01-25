The Climate For The Fight Against Climate Change

For four years, the Trump administration didn't consider the fight against climate change a priority.

But just hours after taking office, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders to address climate change. In one day, the U.S. rejoined the Paris climate agreement and permits approving the development of the Keystone XL pipeline were canceled.



But how much needs to be done to reverse years of inaction on climate change? Do scientists and other experts say what the Biden administration wants to accomplish is enough to avoid the crisis's most devatasting consequences?

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), Axios' Amy Harder and Christopher Clack, founder and CEO of Vibrant Clean Energy, based in Boulder, C.O., joined us to talk about what a Biden Administration might mean for climate change is

