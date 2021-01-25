Accessibility links
The Climate For The Fight Against Climate Change : 1A "We all should be talking about addressing climate change as a path to build on our innovation. If we seize this moment, we'll be creating more opportunity and security," says Senator Tina Smith, Democrat of Minnesota.

The Climate For The Fight Against Climate Change

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

For four years, the Trump administration didn't consider the fight against climate change a priority.

But just hours after taking office, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders to address climate change. In one day, the U.S. rejoined the Paris climate agreement and permits approving the development of the Keystone XL pipeline were canceled.

But how much needs to be done to reverse years of inaction on climate change? Do scientists and other experts say what the Biden administration wants to accomplish is enough to avoid the crisis's most devatasting consequences?

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), Axios' Amy Harder and Christopher Clack, founder and CEO of Vibrant Clean Energy, based in Boulder, C.O., joined us to talk about what a Biden Administration might mean for climate change is

