President Biden Repeals Trump-Era Ban On Transgender Troops NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to retired Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King about President Biden's lifting the ban on transgender people in the military. King testified against the Trump-era ban in 2019.

President Biden Repeals Trump-Era Ban On Transgender Troops National Security President Biden Repeals Trump-Era Ban On Transgender Troops President Biden Repeals Trump-Era Ban On Transgender Troops Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to retired Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King about President Biden's lifting the ban on transgender people in the military. King testified against the Trump-era ban in 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor