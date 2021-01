Cher Aims To Get Thai Zoo To Release Gorilla After 30 Years After Cher's success freeing an elephant from a Pakistani zoo, she now wants a gorilla kept in a private rooftop zoo in Thailand freed. Activists have been trying to close that zoo for years.

