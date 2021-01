Washington Post's Executive Editor Announces Retirement Marty Baron, The Washington Post's executive editor for eight years, announced his retirement Tuesday. During his long career, he championed enterprising journalism to hold institutions accountable.

Marty Baron, The Washington Post's executive editor for eight years, announced his retirement Tuesday. During his long career, he championed enterprising journalism to hold institutions accountable.