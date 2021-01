Some Health Experts Suggest Double Masking As New Coronavirus Variants Spread As more contagious coronavirus variants spread in the U.S., some public health experts say it's time to wear two masks. A cloth mask with a surgical mask on top should give more protection, they say.

As more contagious coronavirus variants spread in the U.S., some public health experts say it's time to wear two masks. A cloth mask with a surgical mask on top should give more protection, they say.