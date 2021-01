Indian Police Clash With Farmers Protesting Agricultural Reforms Tens of thousands of Indian farmers protesting agriculture reforms drove tractors into New Delhi on Tuesday, clashing with police and overshadowing a military parade on a national holiday.

Indian Police Clash With Farmers Protesting Agricultural Reforms World Indian Police Clash With Farmers Protesting Agricultural Reforms Indian Police Clash With Farmers Protesting Agricultural Reforms Audio will be available later today. Tens of thousands of Indian farmers protesting agriculture reforms drove tractors into New Delhi on Tuesday, clashing with police and overshadowing a military parade on a national holiday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor