New Book Features Work Of NPR Photographer Killed On Assignment In Afghanistan NPR photographer David Gilkey was killed in Afghanistan while on assignment in June 2016. A new book, Pictures on the Radio, collects some of his most vivid images in one place for the first time.

New Book Features Work Of NPR Photographer Killed On Assignment In Afghanistan Photography New Book Features Work Of NPR Photographer Killed On Assignment In Afghanistan New Book Features Work Of NPR Photographer Killed On Assignment In Afghanistan Audio will be available later today. NPR photographer David Gilkey was killed in Afghanistan while on assignment in June 2016. A new book, Pictures on the Radio, collects some of his most vivid images in one place for the first time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor