Biden Picks Gary Gensler To Head SEC President Biden has picked Gary Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gensler made a fortune on Wall Street early in his career, but he has since become a tough market watchdog.

Biden Picks Gary Gensler To Head SEC National Biden Picks Gary Gensler To Head SEC President Biden has picked Gary Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gensler made a fortune on Wall Street early in his career, but he has since become a tough market watchdog. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor