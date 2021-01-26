Accessibility links
Federal Judge Blocks Biden's 100-Day Deportation Moratorium The judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Tuesday in a challenge filed by Texas. The ruling said Texas might "suffer imminent and irreparable harm" from a moratorium.
NPR logo Federal Judge Blocks Biden's 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

National

Federal Judge Blocks Biden's 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

Dustin Jones

Enlarge this image

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to halt deportation efforts for 100 days. Lynne Sladky/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Lynne Sladky/AP

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to halt deportation efforts for 100 days.

Lynne Sladky/AP

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requested a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security last Friday. A federal judge granted the request Tuesday, suspending President Biden's 100-day deportation ban.

Judge Drew Tipton agreed with Paxton that there was a chance the state would "suffer imminent and irreparable harm" if a temporary restraining order wasn't granted. He also said the order won't harm the defendants or the public. Tipton said the nationwide injunction is effective for 14 days, according to court documents.

The same day Biden was inaugurated in Washington, Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske issued a memo to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Citizen and Immigration Services. It declared a review of policies and practices throughout the department and its components — including a 100-day pause on the removal of certain noncitizens. Paxton argued the moratorium would be harmful.

Biden Suspends Deportations, Stops 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

President Biden Takes Office

Biden Suspends Deportations, Stops 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Justice Department Knew 2018 Border Policy Would Separate Children From Families

National

Justice Department Knew 2018 Border Policy Would Separate Children From Families

"Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation," Paxton said. "Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel."

Biden promised to tear down many of Trump's immigration policies in his first 100 days in office, during which Homeland Security would refocus its efforts, prioritizing threats to national security, public safety and border security, the memo said.

Jorge Loweree, policy director at the American Immigration Council, said the moratorium would give the Biden Administration time to look at each detainee's case individually.

"The moratorium indicated a very clear understanding of the impact the Trump Administration has had on immigration over the last four years," Loweree said. "Correcting that damage will take time."

There are currently 14,195 people in immigration detention centers across the country, according to ICE.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.