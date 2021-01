Biden Administration Aims To Advance Racial Equity With Executive Actions President Biden has signed executive orders designed to promote equity in housing, phase out some private prisons and promote respect for Native American and Asian American communities.

Biden Administration Aims To Advance Racial Equity With Executive Actions Race Biden Administration Aims To Advance Racial Equity With Executive Actions Biden Administration Aims To Advance Racial Equity With Executive Actions Audio will be available later today. President Biden has signed executive orders designed to promote equity in housing, phase out some private prisons and promote respect for Native American and Asian American communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor