Iraqis Forced To Cope With Country's Economic Hard Times In Iraq, a huge share of the country relies on government salaries. But the government relies on oil revenues which have been falling. The purchasing power of average Iraqis has dropped.

Iraqis Forced To Cope With Country's Economic Hard Times Economy Iraqis Forced To Cope With Country's Economic Hard Times Iraqis Forced To Cope With Country's Economic Hard Times Audio will be available later today. In Iraq, a huge share of the country relies on government salaries. But the government relies on oil revenues which have been falling. The purchasing power of average Iraqis has dropped. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor