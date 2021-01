Leslie Jones Reinvigorates 'Supermarket Sweep' : Ask Me Another A special bonus feed drop from the NPR podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour. Our producer and game show geek Travis Larchuk joined NPR's daily culture show, Pop Culture Happy Hour host Stephen Thompson to talk about the 2020 reboot of Supermarket Sweep, starring Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Supermarket Sweep features contestants running through a fake supermarket, throwing hams and giant wheels of cheese into their shopping carts.