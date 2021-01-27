Accessibility links
Biden Immigration Future, Plus Preet Bharara on 'Doing Justice' and Trump : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders What does immigration look like under President Biden? Sam talks to Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the likelihood Biden can push through policies that other administrations from both parties tried and failed to do. Plus, Sam chats with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara about his new podcast, Doing Justice, and how the nation's ideas about rules and law have changed in the past few years.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

Immigration Under Biden, Plus Preet Bharara 'Doing Justice'

Listen · 35:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/961139429/962221148" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Immigration Under Biden, Plus Preet Bharara 'Doing Justice'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Immigration Under Biden, Plus Preet Bharara 'Doing Justice'

Immigration Under Biden, Plus Preet Bharara 'Doing Justice'

Listen · 35:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/961139429/962221148" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Six of Biden's 17 first-day executive orders dealt with immigration, such as halting work on a border wall in Mexico and lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Six of Biden's 17 first-day executive orders dealt with immigration, such as halting work on a border wall in Mexico and lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Evan Vucci/AP

What does immigration look like under President Biden? Sam talks to Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the likelihood Biden can push through policies that other administrations from both parties tried and failed to do.

Plus, Sam chats with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara about his new podcast, Doing Justice, and how the nation's ideas about rules and law have changed in the past few years.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry, Jinae West, and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.