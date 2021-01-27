Surveillance & Local Police: How Technology Is Evolving Faster Than Regulation : Fresh Air Journalist Jon Fasman says local police departments are able to use very powerful surveillance tools, often with little oversight. Fasman talks about license plate readers, predictive policing, facial recognition software and more. "The question is: Is it worth the cost to our privacy and liberty to implement this technology? And if so, what limits are we willing to set? What penalties do we want for failing to observe these limits?" Fasman's book is 'We See It All.'



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews 'The Lady and the Dale,' a docuseries on HBO.