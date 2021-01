Biden Climate Adviser On Ending Drilling On Federal Land NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gina McCarthy, climate adviser to the White House, about several executive actions to end oil and gas drilling on federal land that President Biden is signing.

Biden Climate Adviser On Ending Drilling On Federal Land Environment Biden Climate Adviser On Ending Drilling On Federal Land Biden Climate Adviser On Ending Drilling On Federal Land Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gina McCarthy, climate adviser to the White House, about several executive actions to end oil and gas drilling on federal land that President Biden is signing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor