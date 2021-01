Reddit Users Vs. Wall Street Giant In Fight Over GameStop Stock Value A group of amateur stock investors has banded together on Reddit to take on a Wall Street giant in a fight for the value of the stock for GameStop. For now, the little guys are winning.

Reddit Users Vs. Wall Street Giant In Fight Over GameStop Stock Value Economy Reddit Users Vs. Wall Street Giant In Fight Over GameStop Stock Value Reddit Users Vs. Wall Street Giant In Fight Over GameStop Stock Value Audio will be available later today. A group of amateur stock investors has banded together on Reddit to take on a Wall Street giant in a fight for the value of the stock for GameStop. For now, the little guys are winning. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor