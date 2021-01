Indonesia Excludes Older People From First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccine Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccine strategy focuses on inoculating young people and those of working age first. The most vulnerable group — older people — have to wait for the second round of vaccinations.

