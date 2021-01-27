The Future Of The Senate Filibuster

Earlier this month, Democrats reclaimed control of the Senate by winning both Georgia runoff elections. But a fight has reignited among senators over what to do with that majority power:

Keep the filibuster — or kill it?

Adam Jentleson and Eva McKend joined us to talk about the impacts of the filibuster and what's at stake if it goes away.

