Mittens Memes Of Bernie Sanders Raise Money For Vermont Charities Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has raised $1.8 million from merchandise featuring the image of him wearing his mittens on Inauguration Day. The proceeds are going to charitable organizations.

Mittens Memes Of Bernie Sanders Raise Money For Vermont Charities Politics Mittens Memes Of Bernie Sanders Raise Money For Vermont Charities Mittens Memes Of Bernie Sanders Raise Money For Vermont Charities Audio will be available later today. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has raised $1.8 million from merchandise featuring the image of him wearing his mittens on Inauguration Day. The proceeds are going to charitable organizations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor