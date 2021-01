DHS Warns Of Heightened Threats From Violent Domestic Extremists The Department of Homeland Security is warning about the threat of an attack by domestic extremists. The department says the recent mob assault on the U.S. Capitol may have emboldened radical groups.

DHS Warns Of Heightened Threats From Violent Domestic Extremists The Department of Homeland Security is warning about the threat of an attack by domestic extremists. The department says the recent mob assault on the U.S. Capitol may have emboldened radical groups.