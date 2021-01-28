With Trump Gone, What's Next For QAnon?
'Washington Post' reporter Craig Timberg suggests some in the QAnon movement will become even more extreme now that Trump, their "messiah," has left office. "There is a real danger that what we'll see is a somewhat smaller but maybe more fervent and maybe more hateful and maybe more stealthy remnant that remains a force in our political life for years to come," Timberg says. We talk about the impact of Trump's ban from social media, the inception of the conspiracy theory/extremist group, and how the movement is responding to a new administration.
Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'My Year Abroad' by Chang-rae Lee.