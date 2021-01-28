With Trump Gone, What's Next For QAnon? : Fresh Air 'Washington Post' reporter Craig Timberg suggests some in the QAnon movement will become even more extreme now that Trump, their "messiah," has left office. "There is a real danger that what we'll see is a somewhat smaller but maybe more fervent and maybe more hateful and maybe more stealthy remnant that remains a force in our political life for years to come," Timberg says. We talk about the impact of Trump's ban from social media, the inception of the conspiracy theory/extremist group, and how the movement is responding to a new administration.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'My Year Abroad' by Chang-rae Lee.