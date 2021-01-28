Accessibility links
The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup) "Pixar really understands the 'hero-goes-on-a-journey' story. This is a story about who you are and what you need to be and how you judge yourself," says KPCC's John Horn about Disney-Pixar's Soul.

We talked about all our favorite movies and television during this edition of The Hit List.

Director Pete Docter of 'Soul' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney hide caption

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Director Pete Docter of 'Soul' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

If we weren't in a pandemic, Oscar nominations would be announced around now. We'd be gearing up for a new awards season with a new slate of films to catch up on.

But the Oscars have been postponed. Instead of going to movie theaters, we're sitting at home — bingeing shows like Bridgerton. But that doesn't mean movies haven't been coming out. Promising Young Woman, Soul, and The Sound of Metal are just a few of the films released on streaming services that are awards contenders.

Variety's Caroline Framke, KPCC's John Horn and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley join us for the conversation.

