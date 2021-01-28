The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

If we weren't in a pandemic, Oscar nominations would be announced around now. We'd be gearing up for a new awards season with a new slate of films to catch up on.

But the Oscars have been postponed. Instead of going to movie theaters, we're sitting at home — bingeing shows like Bridgerton. But that doesn't mean movies haven't been coming out. Promising Young Woman, Soul, and The Sound of Metal are just a few of the films released on streaming services that are awards contenders.

Variety's Caroline Framke, KPCC's John Horn and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley join us for the conversation.

