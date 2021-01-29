Best Of: China's Surveillance State / Understanding The Human Voice : Fresh Air German journalist Kai Strittmatter says the Chinese state has amassed an astonishing amount of data about its citizens, which it uses to punish people for even minor offenses. We talk about facial recognition, a citizen point system, and the widespread use of barcodes. Strittmatter's new book is 'We Have Been Harmonized.'



Justin Chang reviews the serial killer thriller film 'The Little Things,' starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.



We talk with 'New Yorker' writer John Colapinto about how voices work, Colapinto's own vocal injury and the procedure to repair damaged vocal cords. His book is 'This Is the Voice.'