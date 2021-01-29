Ken Jeong: Mask Me Another : Ask Me Another Actor Ken Jeong talks about his journey from studying medicine to becoming an actor and chats about his time as a panelist on The Masked Singer and its new spinoff, The Masked Dancer. Then, he plays a music parody game set to the tunes of iconic nineties rock songs. From the NBC musical comedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, actors Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart test their knowledge of unconventional instruments. Plus, comedians Cameron Esposito (Queery podcast) and Beth Stelling (HBO Max's Girl Daddy) navigate their way through a game about maps.