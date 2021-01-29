The News Roundup For January 29, 2021

For the first time in 2021 nothing tragic or momentous happened on Wednesday. That is, unless you count the great GameStop stonkening.

But we still talked about a lot on News Roundup, including new strains of coronavirus, new vaccines and a still-new administration. Plus, we got an update on the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

The Washington Post's Rhonda Colvin, Kaiser Health News's Lauren Weber and Reuters' Jeff Mason joined us for the domestic conversation.

Meanwhile, Russian protests are expected to continue as opposition leader Alexei Navalny remains detained. And the European Union and AstraZeneca have spoken publicly after the E.U. accused the pharmaceutical company of telling the bloc it would deliver fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the two initially agreed upon.

The Wall Street Journal's Jessica Donati, Vox's Jennifer Williams and The Economist's David Rennie joined us for our conversation about global news.

