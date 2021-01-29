Accessibility links
The News Roundup For January 29, 2021 : 1A The United States is alerted to the threat of more right-wing extremist attacks. Wall Street came under fire and COVID-19 vaccination efforts continued across the country. Around the world, crowds take to the streets in India and Russia. The E.U. turned up the heat on AstraZeneca. And the new U.S. Secretary of State got to work.

We got to all those stories and more on this edition of the News Roundup.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For January 29, 2021

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/962187244/962216940" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For January 29, 2021

1A

The News Roundup For January 29, 2021

The News Roundup For January 29, 2021

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/962187244/962216940" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a hall of the Moscow Regional Court via a video link from Moscow's penal detention centre Number 1 (known as Matrosskaya Tishina) during a court hearing of an appeal against his arrest, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a hall of the Moscow Regional Court via a video link from Moscow's penal detention centre Number 1 (known as Matrosskaya Tishina) during a court hearing of an appeal against his arrest, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in 2021 nothing tragic or momentous happened on Wednesday. That is, unless you count the great GameStop stonkening.

But we still talked about a lot on News Roundup, including new strains of coronavirus, new vaccines and a still-new administration. Plus, we got an update on the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

The Washington Post's Rhonda Colvin, Kaiser Health News's Lauren Weber and Reuters' Jeff Mason joined us for the domestic conversation.

Meanwhile, Russian protests are expected to continue as opposition leader Alexei Navalny remains detained. And the European Union and AstraZeneca have spoken publicly after the E.U. accused the pharmaceutical company of telling the bloc it would deliver fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the two initially agreed upon.

The Wall Street Journal's Jessica Donati, Vox's Jennifer Williams and The Economist's David Rennie joined us for our conversation about global news.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.