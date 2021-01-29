Accessibility links
Pipe Bombs Believed To Have Been Placed Night Before Attack On U.S. Capitol The FBI releases photos of the person thought to be responsible for putting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican headquarters and says the bombs were placed on the night before the riot.
The suspect who placed two pipe bombs outside of Democratic and Republican headquarters in Washington, D.C., did so the evening before the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, the FBI said. Federal Bureau of Investigation hide caption

The FBI believes the pipe bombs placed outside of the Democratic and Republican party headquarters in Washington, D.C., were staged on Jan. 5, the night before the attempted insurrection at the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police responded to multiple reports of what appeared to be two separate pipe bombs at approximately 1 p.m. Both devices were disabled and turned over to the FBI, an USCP release said. A $50,000 reward was initially offered by the FBI for information about the incident. The reward has since doubled to $100,000 and new information has been released about the suspect.

The FBI announced Friday that the bombs were staged the day before the riots at the Capitol, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The individual who staged the devices wore a face mask and a grey hooded sweatshirt. More specifically, the FBI said the suspect was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes; yellow, black and grey in color. He or she also had a backpack.

While sweeping for additional explosives after finding the two pipe bombs, law enforcement came across a what appeared to be firearm in a red pickup truck, registered in Alabama to a Lonnie L. Coffman, a Department of Justice statement said.

Capitol Police Bomb Squad members searched the vehicle and found: one handgun; one M4 Carbine assault rifle, accompanied with loaded magazines; and components for 11 "Molotov Cocktails" — mason jars filled with flammable liquids, rags and lighters.

The next day, 70-year-old Lonnie Leroy Coffman of Falkville, Ala., was arrested on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and unlawful possession of a destructive device.