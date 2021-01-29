Presenting 'Fresh Air': Angela Bassett On Drama, Music And 'Soul'

Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to chat with actor Angela Bassett. She talks about her most recent film, Disney and Pixar's Soul, what drew her to acting as a young person growing up in Florida, whether Hollywood has changed for Black creatives and which of her past roles define her as a performer.

This interview originally aired on 'Fresh Air' from NPR. It was produced and edited by AnnMarie Baldonado and Thea Chaloner. You can follow 'It's Been a Minute' on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.