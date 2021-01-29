Accessibility links
Angela Bassett On Her Career And Disney And Pixar's 'Soul' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to chat with actor Angela Bassett. She talks about her most recent film, Disney and Pixar's Soul, what drew her to acting as a young person growing up in Florida, whether Hollywood has changed for Black creatives and which of her past roles define her as a performer.

You can follow 'It's Been a Minute' on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

Presenting 'Fresh Air': Angela Bassett On Drama, Music And 'Soul'

Listen · 36:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/962271378/963030438" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Presenting 'Fresh Air': Angela Bassett On Drama, Music And 'Soul'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Presenting 'Fresh Air': Angela Bassett On Drama, Music And 'Soul'

Presenting 'Fresh Air': Angela Bassett On Drama, Music And 'Soul'

Listen · 36:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/962271378/963030438" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Angela Bassett attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
'Soul' Is A Jazzy, Joyful Celebration Of Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour

'Soul' Is A Jazzy, Joyful Celebration Of Life

Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to chat with actor Angela Bassett. She talks about her most recent film, Disney and Pixar's Soul, what drew her to acting as a young person growing up in Florida, whether Hollywood has changed for Black creatives and which of her past roles define her as a performer.

This interview originally aired on 'Fresh Air' from NPR. It was produced and edited by AnnMarie Baldonado and Thea Chaloner. You can follow 'It's Been a Minute' on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.