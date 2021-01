Politics Chat: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire For Controversial Comments Social media posts by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spreading conspiracy theories have come into focus this week. We look at the options before House Republicans on how to deal with the situation

Politics Chat: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire For Controversial Comments National Politics Chat: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire For Controversial Comments Politics Chat: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire For Controversial Comments Audio will be available later today. Social media posts by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spreading conspiracy theories have come into focus this week. We look at the options before House Republicans on how to deal with the situation NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor