Where Have QAnon Supporters Gone? When Twitter and Facebook cracked down on those spreading baseless QAnon conspiracies, adherents went looking for other apps to communicate, including platforms where they may be further radicalized.

Where Have QAnon Supporters Gone? National Where Have QAnon Supporters Gone? Where Have QAnon Supporters Gone? Audio will be available later today. When Twitter and Facebook cracked down on those spreading baseless QAnon conspiracies, adherents went looking for other apps to communicate, including platforms where they may be further radicalized. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor