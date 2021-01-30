Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Yassir, people on dating apps traditionally brag about their jobs or maybe their workout routines. But more and more these days, people are leading with what asset?

YASSIR LESTER: Their negative COVID results?

SAGAL: You're very close.

LESTER: Is it their - that they've been vaccinated?

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

LESTER: OK.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: People are mentioning their vaccinations in sort of their opening bid on Tinder and OKCupid. Experts say it's resulting in far more matches than the previous trend, mentioning you had a dry cough and a fever.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But I don't know...

LESTER: Well, my dating profile is, like, been vaccinated, COVID-negative. I do have syphilis.

(LAUGHTER)

JESSI KLEIN: COVID-vaccinated, riddled with everything else.

LESTER: Yeah, yeah. You do not want to come over here unless you are brave, but God bless.

SAGAL: But, you know, even though that people are apparently - you know, people want to meet somebody who's vaccinated, so they're safe. But you know how people are. You meet up, and you realize their profile picture is actually from 50 years ago, when they got the polio vaccine.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Are people bragging on just the first shot? Or do you need both shots to...

LESTER: First shot gets you dinner. Second shot...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: Coming up, it's the great British Brexit Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

