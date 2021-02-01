4-Year-Old Girl Finds Dinosaur Footprint On Beach In Wales

The footprint is about 4" long and about 220 million years old. The print has gone to the National Museum in Cardiff, where a paleontologist says it is "the best specimen ever found on this beach."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's always good to bring fresh eyes to a problem, like the 4-year-old who was walking with her father on a beach in Wales and who said, Daddy, look. Lily Wilder discovered a footprint in the stone, a dinosaur footprint about four inches long and, experts said, 220 million years old. That print has gone to the National Museum in Cardiff, where a paleontologist says it's the best specimen ever found on this beach. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.