A Farm Has A Unique Way To Make Your Remote Meeting More Fun

Cronkshaw Fold Farm in England will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting gathering. Since the start of the pandemic, the farm has made almost $70,000.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A farm in England wants to make your next remote meeting more fun. Cronkshaw Fold Farm will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting. The farm's website includes descriptive profiles. Shakin' Susan is a little bit of a hipster who likes to daydream. Elizabeth is Cronkshaw's top goat. She keeps it classy. This Goat-2-Meeting (ph) venture has earned the farm almost $70,000. It's MORNING EDITION.

