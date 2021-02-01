Wall Street, Main Street And /rWallStreetBets

Overall, the stock market is soaring. Share prices rose over 16 percent in 2020.

But as the market climbs, so have the number of businesses closing their doors, and the number of people out of work.

The downturn in last week's stock market isn't due to job loss. Instead, it's at least partly due to market volatility spurred by day traders intentionally buying up shares that hedge funds had bet against, including GameStop and AMC.

First, we got an update on the health of the economy, which, a reminder, is not the stock market.

Then, we caught up on the latest from /rWallStreetBets and GameStop, and talked with one of the day traders involved in the short squeeze.

Planet Money's Mary Childs, American Economic Liberties Project's Matt Stoller and Redditor Marcus Eagan joined us.

