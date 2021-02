Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Faces Court Hearing Putin critic Alexei Navalny is back in court Tuesday, as protesters demand he be released. NPR's Noel King talks to international affairs professor Nina Khrushcheva, who is in Moscow.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny is back in court Tuesday, as protesters demand he be released. NPR's Noel King talks to international affairs professor Nina Khrushcheva, who is in Moscow.