Fan Finally Cuts His Hair After Cleveland Browns' Winning Season

Browns' season ticket holder Jeff Panovich will donate his epic ponytail to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You might be growing longer hair during the pandemic, but most people have nothing on Jeff Panovich. He's a fan of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The Port Clinton News Herald reports he vowed to grow his hair until the Browns had a winning season, which took six years - finally happened this season as the Browns were 11-5. Mr. Panovich had a friend cut his epic ponytail, which goes to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.