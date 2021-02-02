Captain Tom, Centenarian Who Inspired The U.K. With His Fundraising Walks, Has Died

Capt. Sir Tom Moore, who as he approached his 100th birthday gained fame and affection by walking sponsored laps in his garden to raise funds for charity, has died, his family said Tuesday.

Moore was hospitalized Sunday for COVID-19, his daughter said Monday. He was three months shy of 101 at the time of his death.

The British veteran of World War II became an international sensation last spring when his modest offer to raise money for the U.K.'s National Health Service ultimately collected more than $40 million in pledges. He did it by asking donors to sponsor walks he took in his garden in England.

Photos of Moore behind his walker, in a coat and tie, military medals on his chest, cheered millions in the U.K. as the nation struggled through the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Great Britain has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Moore in July at a ceremony at Windsor Castle and he became Sir Tom.