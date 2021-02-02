Dollars And Sense: Keeping America Fed In A Pandemic

Nearly eight million more Americans relied on food stamps in 2020 than the year before.

Last month, nearly 24 million Americans reported they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat, according to survey data from the Census Bureau.

We talked about what's being done about the millions of Americans who are going hungry. While the Biden administration has made some early moves to combat the hunger crisis, are they enough?

Nicole Lander and Diane Schanzenbach joined us for the conversation.

