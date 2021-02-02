Accessibility links
"Hunger is not just an issue of inner cities or a certain demographic of people. Often, it is right next door. Children are the number one sufferers of hunger in America, it's important to remember that," says Nicole Lander of the Houston Food Bank.

Dollars And Sense: Keeping America Fed In A Pandemic

1A

In December, more Americans than ever before during the pandemic reported that they are going hungry, according to Census Bureau data examined by The Washington Post. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City hide caption

In December, more Americans than ever before during the pandemic reported that they are going hungry, according to Census Bureau data examined by The Washington Post.

Nearly eight million more Americans relied on food stamps in 2020 than the year before.

Last month, nearly 24 million Americans reported they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat, according to survey data from the Census Bureau.

We talked about what's being done about the millions of Americans who are going hungry. While the Biden administration has made some early moves to combat the hunger crisis, are they enough?

Nicole Lander and Diane Schanzenbach joined us for the conversation.

