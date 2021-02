South Florida Raid Leaves 2 FBI Agents Dead, Others Wounded Two FBI agents were killed and at least three others were wounded in south Florida while serving an arrest warrant for a man suspected of child pornography possession.

Two FBI agents were killed and at least three others were wounded in south Florida while serving an arrest warrant for a man suspected of child pornography possession.