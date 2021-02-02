Robinhood's Very Bad Day

On January 28th, when people opened Robinhood hoping to buy into the stock market craze around companies like GameStop, they found something strange. They couldn't. Robinhood had frozen purchases of shares for a number of companies, but still allowed the selling of those shares.

The internet went crazy. Members of congress called for an inquiry. Could Robinhood even do that?

Today on the show: How Robinhood works. And what went wrong last week.

