How I Built Resilience: M. Night Shyamalan

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

M. Night Shyamalan spoke with Guy as part of NPR's Storytelling Lounge at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Night is known for writing, producing and directing blockbuster films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Split.

Despite his many successes, Night shares that he still faces self-doubt, fearing every new project may be his last.

He spoke with Guy about the production of his new film Old and the new season of his Apple TV Plus show Servant, both of which were filmed during the pandemic.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and industry leaders about how they're navigating turbulent times.