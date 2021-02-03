Accessibility links
The Power Of Whitney Houston's Super Bowl Anthem : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Why does Whitney Houston's 1991 Super Bowl national anthem still resonate 30 years later? Sam chats with author and Black Girl Songbook host Danyel Smith about that moment of Black history and what it says about race, patriotism and pop culture.

The Lasting Power Of Whitney Houston's National Anthem

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Singer and actress Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the 1991 Tampa, Florida, Superbowl XXV. Houston's rendition of the National Anthem was particularly inspiring due to the fact that Superbowl XXV (25) was held as the first Gulf War began. George Rose/Getty Images hide caption

Singer and actress Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the 1991 Tampa, Florida, Superbowl XXV. Houston's rendition of the National Anthem was particularly inspiring due to the fact that Superbowl XXV (25) was held as the first Gulf War began.

Why does Whitney Houston's 1991 Super Bowl national anthem still resonate 30 years later? Sam chats with author and Black Girl Songbook host Danyel Smith about that moment of Black history and what it says about race, patriotism and pop culture. Smith wrote about the significance of that national anthem performance back in 2016 for ESPN.

Black Girl Songbook is a music talk show from Spotify and The Ringer that celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black women in the music industry.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman.