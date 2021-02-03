The Lasting Power Of Whitney Houston's National Anthem

Why does Whitney Houston's 1991 Super Bowl national anthem still resonate 30 years later? Sam chats with author and Black Girl Songbook host Danyel Smith about that moment of Black history and what it says about race, patriotism and pop culture. Smith wrote about the significance of that national anthem performance back in 2016 for ESPN.

Black Girl Songbook is a music talk show from Spotify and The Ringer that celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black women in the music industry.

