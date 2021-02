Biden's Economic Plan & The Decline Of The Middle Class : Fresh Air 'New York Times' reporter Jim Tankersley talks about Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan for the economy amid the pandemic. For much of his reporting career, Tankersley has focused on the declining middle class — and what the country can do about it. His 2020 book on the subject is 'The Riches of This Land.'



Also, John Powers reviews 'The Copenhagen Trilogy' by Tove Ditlevsen.