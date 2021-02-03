How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic

We saw a staggering number of deaths from COVID-19 in 2020. But it wasn't the only public health crisis that claimed the lives of many of our loved ones.

From May 2019 to May 2020, 81,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US. It's the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The main cause was synthetic opioids.

During this episode, we check on the effort to finally end the decades-long crisis.

We're also revisiting a landmark case about a single doctor working out of a clinic in Queens, New York.

Charlotte Bismuth, Erin Markevitch, Dr. Andrew Kolodny, and Emily Walden join us for the conversation.

