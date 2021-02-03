Accessibility links
How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic : 1A In some parts of the country, overdose deaths are on track to outpace deaths from COVID-19. We talk about the need for renewed attention to America's opioid crisis.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/963709378/963719306" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic

1A

How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic

How To Fight The Opioid Crisis In The Middle Of A Pandemic

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/963709378/963719306" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Tablets suspected to be fentanyl are placed on a graph to measure their size at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory in New York. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Tablets suspected to be fentanyl are placed on a graph to measure their size at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory in New York.

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

We saw a staggering number of deaths from COVID-19 in 2020. But it wasn't the only public health crisis that claimed the lives of many of our loved ones.

From May 2019 to May 2020, 81,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US. It's the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The main cause was synthetic opioids.

During this episode, we check on the effort to finally end the decades-long crisis.

We're also revisiting a landmark case about a single doctor working out of a clinic in Queens, New York.

Charlotte Bismuth, Erin Markevitch, Dr. Andrew Kolodny, and Emily Walden join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.