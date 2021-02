Dr. Anthony Fauci : Fresh Air Less than three weeks into the new Biden administration, the infectious disease expert is encouraged by the president's approach to the pandemic. "Science [is] going to rule," Fauci says. He talks about what he learned from the AIDS epidemic that he's applying to the current pandemic, the problem with achieving herd immunity through infection, and the new mutations of COVID-19.



Also, podcast critic Nick Quah reflects on the era of Trump podcasts.