#2106: Book This, Dad : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, how do you handle a slightly anal retentive dad who insists on keeping verrrry thorough car records? If you're Rebecca, you ignore Dad's beloved gas mileage book, tell Dad what you really think, and then call on Tom and Ray to try to get Dad to re-open his wallet. Elsewhere, should Carl try quieting his Rolls Royce by bending the door frame, or splurge for official Rolls duct tape? Also, Jane fears her mechanic may have purged her of $87 with a bogus repair; Ben's girlfriend thinks he needs to factor wind chill into warming up his Rabbit; and Tom and Ray ponder how one sign with two simple words could lead to a utopian society. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

