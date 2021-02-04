The Future Of The Democratic Party

For the first time in more than a decade, the Democratic Party is now in control of both Congress and the White House. So, now what?

Progressives want to forgive student loan debt and pass a Green New Deal. But some moderates don't even want to get rid of the filibuster.

We recently talked about the future of the GOP, as Republicans struggle with conspiracy theorists and a presidential loss.

This week, we turn to the Democrats. How does a party united against Trump come together when the former president is not in the picture?

Ken Martin, Astead Herndon, Seth Masket and Kiana Knolland joined us for the conversation.

