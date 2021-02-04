Accessibility links
The Future Of The Democratic Party : 1A "Winning the Senate and the House require winning in moderate areas while also energizing the base. It's a tough thing for folks to square," says The New York Times' Astead Herndon.

The Future Of The Democratic Party

President Biden is in the White House. But that doesn't mean everyone who supported him in 2020 is excited about where he might take the party. What could the future of the Democratic Party look like? Pool/Getty Images hide caption

For the first time in more than a decade, the Democratic Party is now in control of both Congress and the White House. So, now what?

Progressives want to forgive student loan debt and pass a Green New Deal. But some moderates don't even want to get rid of the filibuster.

We recently talked about the future of the GOP, as Republicans struggle with conspiracy theorists and a presidential loss.

This week, we turn to the Democrats. How does a party united against Trump come together when the former president is not in the picture?

Ken Martin, Astead Herndon, Seth Masket and Kiana Knolland joined us for the conversation.

