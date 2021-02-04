Accessibility links
'All Creatures Great And Small' showrunner Ben Vanstone : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn All Creatures Great and Small tells the story of a Scottish veterinarian who moves out to the English countryside. It started as a book series written under the pen name James Herriot. In each chapter, Herriot drives around the Yorkshire Dales in an old car, from farm to farm, appointment to appointment. He treats horses, cows and dogs in neighboring villages. In the '70s and '80s, the books became a TV series of the same name on the BBC. All Creatures set in the '30s, between the wars. It's a quiet series – gentle, funny and bursting with love. There's a brand new television series based on the book. We talk about the latest reiteration with Ben Vanstone, writer and showrunner who created the reboot. There's quite a few animals on the show, but who's Ben's favorite? All that and so much more on the latest episode.
'All Creatures Great And Small' showrunner Ben Vanstone

MASTERPIECE All Creatures Great and Small Shown: Top Left: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) Top Right: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) Middle: James Herriott (Nicholas Ralph) Bottom: Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley)

Matt Squire/Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

MASTERPIECE All Creatures Great and Small Shown: Top Left: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) Top Right: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) Middle: James Herriott (Nicholas Ralph) Bottom: Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) Editorial use only. Photographer: Matt Squire Copyright: Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

Matt Squire/Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

Ben Vanstone on rebooting the beloved PBS series All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small tells the story of a Scottish veterinarian who moves out to the English countryside.

It started as a book series written under the pen name James Herriot. It's set in the '30s, between the wars. In each chapter, Herriot drives around the Yorkshire Dales in an old car, from farm to farm, appointment to appointment. He treats horses, cows and dogs in neighboring villages.

All Creatures Great and Small Shown: James Herriott (played by Nicholas Ralph) Editorial use only. Photographer: Matt Squire Copyright: Playground Television (UK) Ltd. Matt Squire/Playground Television (UK) Ltd. hide caption

Matt Squire/Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

All Creatures Great and Small Shown: James Herriott (played by Nicholas Ralph) Editorial use only. Photographer: Matt Squire Copyright: Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

Matt Squire/Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

We get to know the farmers through Herriot while we take in the details of the characters homes, and the landscape.

The books inspired several movies. In the '70s and '80s, the books also became a TV series of the same name on the BBC.

There's a brand new television series based on the book. It premiered on channel 5 in the UK last year, and it just made its debut on PBS in the states.

YouTube

The show features a whole new cast in the story of young James the vet, his boss Siegfried, Siegfried's brother Tristan, and a lot of other characters Herriot aficionados know and love. Like the books and the TV show before it: it's gentle, funny and bursting with love.

We talk about the latest reiteration with Ben Vanstone, writer and showrunner who created the new reboot. Plus, there's quite a few animals on the show, but who's Ben's favorite? Listen and learn!