Lucy Cooke: How Did Slowness Become The Sloth's Secret To Survival?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode It Takes Time

It's easy to see why sloths have become icons of laziness. But zoologist Lucy Cooke says behind their leisurely pace is a marvelous evolutionary advantage that is the secret to their survival.

About Lucy Cooke

Lucy Cooke is a zoologist, National Geographic Explorer, and founder of the Sloth Appreciation Society — an organization that promotes a deeper understanding of the sloths' slow lifestyle. She is also the author of A Little Book Of Sloth, Life In The Sloth Lane, and The Truth About Animals, which was shortlisted for the Royal Society prize and the AAAS young adult science prize.

As a documentary producer, Cooke worked on the docuseries Meet The Sloths for Animal Planet. Her hosting credits include National Geographic's Freaks And Creeps, as well as the natural history programs Nature's Boldest Thieves and Animals Unexpected on the BBC.

Cooke received her master's degree in zoology from New College at Oxford University.